Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,885,000 after buying an additional 37,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

