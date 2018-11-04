Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in AVX Co. (AVX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AVX were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of AVX by 38.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:AVX opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.73%. AVX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other AVX news, SVP John Lawing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,110.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Willing King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,619 shares of company stock worth $343,449. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

