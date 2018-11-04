Bank of America Boosts TESARO (TSRO) Price Target to $39.00

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TESARO in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. TESARO has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.35.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 563.59% and a negative net margin of 295.67%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TESARO will post -11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TESARO news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $267,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,062.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,443 shares of company stock worth $283,996. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TESARO by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TESARO in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TESARO in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

