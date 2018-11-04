Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 126.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 64,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 205.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 145,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $339.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.61 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.056 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

