Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,551,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,222,000 after acquiring an additional 633,057 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $169.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

