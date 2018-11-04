Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

BMV:VCSH opened at $77.67 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

