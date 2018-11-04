Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,744 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 47.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.