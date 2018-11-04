B2BX (B2B) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, B2BX has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One B2BX token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00008894 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox and CoinExchange. B2BX has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get B2BX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.84 or 0.09786347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

B2BX Token Profile

B2BX’s launch date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,489,646 tokens. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX

B2BX Token Trading

B2BX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, B2BX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for B2BX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B2BX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.