B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $36.67 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

