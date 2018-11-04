AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Given a $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been given a $8.00 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

AZRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of AZRX opened at $2.32 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.