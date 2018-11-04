Azure Power Global (AZRE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.40. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 55.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

