Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

