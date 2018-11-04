Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAXN opened at $61.20 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,285,088.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $62,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,445.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

