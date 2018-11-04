Axiom Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (AXIOM)

Axiom (CURRENCY:AXIOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Axiom has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Axiom has a market cap of $0.00 and $50.00 worth of Axiom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axiom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00124088 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom Coin Profile

AXIOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2015. Axiom’s official Twitter account is @AxiomCrypto . The official website for Axiom is axiomcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Axiom

Axiom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axiom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axiom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axiom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

