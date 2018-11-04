Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €59.00 by Independent Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.54 ($84.34).

Shares of NDA opened at €54.46 ($63.33) on Friday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a twelve month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

