Atlas Financial (AFH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect Atlas Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

AFH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Atlas Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

