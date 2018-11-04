Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 519,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 789,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after acquiring an additional 767,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,305,000 after acquiring an additional 724,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,930,000 after acquiring an additional 705,317 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

