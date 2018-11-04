Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$10.08 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

