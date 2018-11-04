Array Biopharma Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Array Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $16.47 on Friday. Array Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 227.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $693,066. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

