Arista Networks (ANET) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) received a $275.00 price objective from Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.20.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $257.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $30,059.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $23,489,084.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,115.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,737 shares of company stock worth $63,805,710 over the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

