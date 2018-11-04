Argo Group (AGII) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Argo Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Argo Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group by 5,652.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 176,194 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Argo Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.15.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

