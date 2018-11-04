Archrock Inc (AROC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Archrock alerts:

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Archrock by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Archrock by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 192,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 373,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 656,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,929. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.