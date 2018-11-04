ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 184.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcBest Corp has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

