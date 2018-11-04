Aptiv (APTV) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

