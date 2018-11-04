Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 467,010 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Applied Materials worth $182,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $280,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.