Apple (AAPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.48 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,019.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

