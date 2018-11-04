Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $922,802.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $922,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 109.53% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Appian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Appian by 240.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Appian by 2,038.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.