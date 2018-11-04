Aperio Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Snap-on by 26.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Snap-on by 58.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Snap-on stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $729,598.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,395 shares of company stock worth $5,553,865. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

