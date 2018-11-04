Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 27.61%.

Shares of NYSE:ANH opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.09. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

