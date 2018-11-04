Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,446,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $936,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

