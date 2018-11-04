ANON Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. ANON has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14,306.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003201 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00257738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.36 or 0.09772882 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.