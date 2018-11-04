Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after acquiring an additional 909,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 366,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.