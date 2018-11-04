Analyzing Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) & Speed Commerce (SPDC)

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.13 $5.06 million N/A N/A Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayside Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 0.93% 14.30% 5.56% Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Speed Commerce does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

