Analyzing Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) & ImmuCell (ICCC)

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and ImmuCell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million 3.99 -$32.88 million ($1.36) -11.65 ImmuCell $10.43 million 3.94 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

ImmuCell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Immunotec Global and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -23.41% -39.85% -23.41% ImmuCell -14.07% -4.36% -3.02%

Summary

ImmuCell beats Oxford Immunotec Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company is also developing a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as lyme disease, as well as for use in screening blood for the parasite babesia microti that causes babesiosis; and T-SPOT.CMV test that measures the strength of a patient's cellular response to CMV infection. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.