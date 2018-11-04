Analyzing Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 7.04% 9.31% 3.50% Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $44.18 billion 0.67 $3.77 billion $42.89 7.72 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network $5.67 billion 0.01 -$29.30 million ($0.53) -1.74

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co Ltd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsui & Co Ltd and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 443.48%. Given Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is more favorable than Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays out -5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mitsui & Co Ltd beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants. It also markets and distributes marine lubricants under the Alfa Marine Lubricants brand; and provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance arrangement and handling, financial administration, and accounting services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated a fleet of 46 bunkering vessels, including 45 double hulls and 1 single hull special purpose vehicle; 15 double hull bunkering vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 292,400 deadweight ton (dwt); operated 10 land-based storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 1,075,000 cubic meters; and operated 2 vessels as floating storage facility with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 86,800 dwt. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

