Analyzing Israel Chemicals (ICL) & Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT)

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Israel Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Israel Chemicals and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals 23.84% 14.04% 5.50% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 4.82% 15.98% 5.63%

Dividends

Israel Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group does not pay a dividend. Israel Chemicals pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Israel Chemicals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Israel Chemicals and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals $5.42 billion 1.44 $364.00 million $0.31 19.29 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.34 $5.30 million N/A N/A

Israel Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Israel Chemicals and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Israel Chemicals currently has a consensus target price of $5.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Israel Chemicals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Israel Chemicals is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Summary

Israel Chemicals beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite. It also mines and processes phosphate rock; produces sulphuric acid, fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; manufactures phosphate-based food additives for livestock; and produces water soluble specialty fertilizers, liquid and soluble fertilizers, and controlled-release fertilizers. In addition, the company produces bromine and bromine-based compounds; various grades of potassium chloride, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and phosphorous-based flame retardants and additional phosphorus-based products. Further, it develops, produces, markets, and sells a range of acids and specialty phosphates for various applications in metal and water treatment, paint and coating, cleaning material, oral hygiene, carbonated drinks, and asphalt modification industries; develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives, which provide texture and stability solutions for the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry, as well as provides blended and integrated solutions based on dairy proteins and phosphate additives. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Ontario, California.

