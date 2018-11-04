Analyzing Getty Realty (GTY) & Circle Entertainment (CEXE)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getty Realty and Circle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Circle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 35.21% 8.61% 4.41% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Circle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 9.02 $47.18 million $1.66 16.11 Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Circle Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 854 properties and leased 78 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Circle Entertainment

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

