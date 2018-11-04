Analyzing Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) & Datable Technology (TTMZF)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -18.53, suggesting that its share price is 1,953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 2,030.85% -4.41% -4.27% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Datable Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.57 million 61.00 $26.17 million N/A N/A Datable Technology $920,000.00 3.24 N/A N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. 3TL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

