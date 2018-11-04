Analyzing EMAV (EMAV) & SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EMAV and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR 3.77% 13.75% 7.44%

SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. EMAV does not pay a dividend. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMAV and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.75 billion 0.66 $1.98 billion $1.79 7.44

SUBARU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Risk and Volatility

EMAV has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMAV and SUBARU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SUBARU CORP/ADR beats EMAV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components. It also engages in real estate lease, etc. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation on April 1, 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

