Analysts Set TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,950,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,467,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 860,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TIM Participacoes
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.