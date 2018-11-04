Analysts Set TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,950,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,467,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 860,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 1,200,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.