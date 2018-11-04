Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) PT at $28.50

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 161,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,185. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.