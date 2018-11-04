Analysts Set Renasant Corp. (RNST) Price Target at $47.33

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

