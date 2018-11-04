Analysts Set G4S plc (GFS) Price Target at $299.29

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.29 ($3.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on G4S from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

GFS traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 219.20 ($2.86). 3,827,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.48).

G4S (LON:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

