Analysts Set EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Price Target at $138.64

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 464,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,825. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $96.11 and a 52-week high of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 433.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 588.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,014,000 after buying an additional 242,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 643,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 216,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,765.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.