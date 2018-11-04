Analysts Set EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Target Price at $91.60

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

NYSE:NPO traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 235,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,657. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 248,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 243.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 607,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

