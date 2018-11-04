Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) PT at $24.00

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

