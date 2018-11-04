Analysts Offer Predictions for Xylem Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Xylem stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,161 shares of company stock worth $2,327,231. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.