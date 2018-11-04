Analysts Offer Predictions for Anadarko Petroleum Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 145,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,121,000 after purchasing an additional 692,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.