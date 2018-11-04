Analysts Expect PolyOne Co. (POL) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. PolyOne also reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POL. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $33.69 on Friday. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $872,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 5,112.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

