Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,943,000 after purchasing an additional 295,384 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,065 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 28,379,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,603,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

